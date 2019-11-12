I don’t agree that the Legislature is to blame for the loss of infrastructure funding under Initiative 976, which has been imposed upon the state by its electorate. This is a democracy, and we the people need to start taking a lot more responsibility for our role in it. The people chose to abolish our own infrastructure revenues out of the shortsighted greed that always plagues humanity, the greed that leads to short-term corner cutting that incurs long-term costs.

People wanted to save some money on infrastructure taxes. The couple hundred a year they’ll save will almost certainly be dwarfed by the lost productivity of sitting in traffic jams and the increased vehicle maintenance costs of driving on crumbling road infrastructure.

Once the inevitable recessions and natural disasters that are a part of life wipe out the state’s monetary surplus, when they’re slowly rolling their way to work on jampacked patchwork roads like the ones in the rust-belt city where I grew up, wishing those public-transit projects hadn’t faded into unfunded obscurity, I hope a few think back on the money they saved, and ask: Was it worth it?

Jordan Thomas, Federal Way