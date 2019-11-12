We are in the middle of a climate crisis, one that exacerbates existing and longstanding inequities in our region. The passage of Initiative 976 does not change those facts. It must not become a justification to cut funding for transportation projects and critical services that disabled and other transit-dependent Washingtonians rely on. Legislators are wrong to suggest a “Hunger Games”-style fight that pits transportation against education, human services and other priorities. Transportation agencies should also not hastily impose cuts to service or delay voter-approved projects.

I-976 is not a voter mandate to slash transportation funding. It failed in Seattle and King County. Voters here have spoken repeatedly — they want more transit and safe streets.

The Legislature must backfill any money lost, especially if I-976 is upheld by the courts. Legislators should do so with new, progressive revenue, and not by making cuts elsewhere in the budget.

Washington residents feel overburdened by their transportation costs. Voters did not reject sustainable, affordable transportation options. They are asking for clearly progressive taxation systems, and affordable and easy ways to travel.

Brittney Bush Bollay, board chair, Sierra Club Seattle Group