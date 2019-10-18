Initiative 976 is a highly concerning voter initiative that will repeal significant funding sources for public transportation, highway and road construction, ferries and a 70% reduction in multimodal project funding.

Multimodal funds pay for our State Patrol, our rural transit system and a range of other significant local transportation programs.

Ultimately, state and local transportation budgets stand to lose $4 billion over the next six years, and this loss of funds will have a direct negative impact our community’s mobility and public safety.

I urge you to vote no on I-976.

Tye Menser, Thurston County Commissioner