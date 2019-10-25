Re: “New I-5 bridge over Columbia long overdue” [Oct. 11, Opinion]:

This editorial places blame on the Republican-controlled Senate for stopping a 2013 transportation package that included funding for a new Interstate 5 bridge between Washington and Oregon.

Readers deserve to know that the Majority Coalition Caucus in the Senate opposed a funding plan for a new I-5 Columbia River Crossing because the plan mandated that light rail be part of the new bridge.

As chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee then, I joined my MCC colleagues in opposing the bridge plan including light rail because it was too expensive, wouldn’t improve congestion long-term and would severely hurt ship traffic, hampering the economy of many communities along the river.

Public transit had to be included in the bridge project to gain federal funding. CRC designers chose light rail, despite Clark County voters rejecting light rail. A less expensive, more flexible transit alternative for the new bridge would have been bus rapid transit, which was offered. Building the bridge to be light-rail ready was also offered by the MCC but was rejected.

If the two governors and the proponents had been more flexible, a new bridge might be completed by now.

Sen. Curtis King, Yakima,14th Legislative District