A recent letter writer claims that Seattleites exert an unfair influence on laws because many of them vote for policies that impact others, but not themselves [“Gun laws: Washington extends beyond Seattle,” Feb. 1, Northwest Voices]. Specifically referring to the recently passed statewide Initiative 1639, the writer states that most people who live in cities “have no skin in the game” because they are not gun owners.

Where guns — and, I would add, all of the other “draconian” laws the letter references — are concerned, all of us have “skin in the game.” Victims of mass shootings are gun owners and non-gun owners alike, and the dead and maimed are just as likely to be city dwellers as not. What, exactly, is draconian about having a background check and waiting a few more days to get a gun, or preventing someone from purchasing an assault rifle until they are 21 years old?

The law is not going to take away a single gun from anyone, but could very well keep someone who is dangerous, unstable and/or with ill-intent from purchasing a gun. I think that’s a reasonable trade-off.

Matt Withee, Marysville, social studies/English teacher, Marysville-Pilchuck High School