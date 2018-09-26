Re: “I-1639 offers sweeping package of gun regulations”:

I spent 24 years in the military. I was deployed on peacekeeping missions where I had to live 24/7 with weapons. A peacekeeping mission is akin to civilians with guns in the house in that not much shooting is going on; only soldiers, unlike civilians, are under constant training and surveillance on the safe use and handling of firearms.

It is a real chore to be constantly armed and to keep your weapon protected and safe. I had to counsel young soldiers about playing with their weapons, not following weapons-safety procedures when on mission, and safe storage during meals and when in the latrine.

The fact is that during the two peacetime missions that my unit undertook while I was in the Washington National Guard, the only bullet that was fired was a misfire by a soldier unsafely exiting a Humvee. He shot himself in the leg; it could have been much worse.

Initiative-1639 seeks to impose a little professional discipline on civilian possession of firearms, nothing else. Despite the NRA’s protests, this initiative does not diminish gun owners’ rights under the Second Amendment.

Hans Aschenbach, Bellevue