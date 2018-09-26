Re: “I-1639 offers sweeping package of gun regulations”:
I spent 24 years in the military. I was deployed on peacekeeping missions where I had to live 24/7 with weapons. A peacekeeping mission is akin to civilians with guns in the house in that not much shooting is going on; only soldiers, unlike civilians, are under constant training and surveillance on the safe use and handling of firearms.
It is a real chore to be constantly armed and to keep your weapon protected and safe. I had to counsel young soldiers about playing with their weapons, not following weapons-safety procedures when on mission, and safe storage during meals and when in the latrine.
The fact is that during the two peacetime missions that my unit undertook while I was in the Washington National Guard, the only bullet that was fired was a misfire by a soldier unsafely exiting a Humvee. He shot himself in the leg; it could have been much worse.
Most Read Opinion Stories
- Cantwell unacceptably elusive about debates | Editorial
- EPA’s reversal of environmental protections veers badly off course | Op-Ed
- What in the world was Sen. Ericksen doing in Cambodia? | Opinion: Melissa Santos column
- Too many children failing statewide tests | Editorial
- The rotten foundations of elite male power | Michelle Goldberg / Syndicated columnist
Initiative-1639 seeks to impose a little professional discipline on civilian possession of firearms, nothing else. Despite the NRA’s protests, this initiative does not diminish gun owners’ rights under the Second Amendment.
Hans Aschenbach, Bellevue
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.