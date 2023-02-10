Re: “The Times recommends: Reject I-135 for social housing” [Feb. 5, Opinion]:

It has been more common for those in media, government, philanthropy and other sectors to tout the well-understood notion that those closest to the problem are closest to the solutions; however, rarely does this concept play out in practice. Instead, communities continue to be left out of the decision-making process to create solutions on issues that most directly affect them, or face being discredited when their proposed solutions disrupt the status quo.

Such is the case with Initiative 135. This initiative is organized by people who are experiencing or have experienced homelessness in Seattle, as well as community leaders and organizations who have worked on this issue for decades. The experts behind I-135 have spent countless hours conducting research and analyses to develop a thoughtful solution. They are taking an equitable approach, in which residents’ financial obligations and duties are determined by their financial situation and ability to pay. In return, all residents are provided with some sense of long-term housing security. In other words, I-135 policies are the rising tide that lift all ships — advancing economic and racial justice in our city.

This is why we at Inatai Foundation (formerly known as Group Health Foundation) are supporting I-135.

Nick Allen, Inatai Foundation, Seattle