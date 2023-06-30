Re: “Heating planet demands we keep Lower Snake River dams” [June 22, Opinion]:

I want to thank the author for pointing out that we need every megawatt of clean energy we can get, and that the loss of clean energy also harms salmon.

Proponents of removing the Snake River dams have yet to articulate a credible plan to replace the lost power generation. At the same time, the Washington State Energy Code is poised to outlaw the use of natural gas for space and domestic water heating in new construction. Now more than ever we need every drop of hydropower we can get.

To improve fish passage, how about we double down on the design and operation of the fish ladders currently in use at each of the four dams in question? Do they need a revised design, more flow, more shading, or what? Let’s solve the fish passage problem without creating a new problem of the loss of clean energy.

Chris Whitmyre, Burien