Re: “Hydrogen is the next green thing for WA” [Oct. 17, Opinion]:

We in Washington are blessed with the ability to lead the nation in the transition to clean energy. It is exciting to see federal funding for projects such as the hydrogen hub directed at the Pacific Northwest. However, not all hydrogen projects will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other pollution. The benefit is highly dependent on how the hydrogen is produced and what it is used for.

Producing hydrogen from methane and blending it with methane for burning are both clearly harmful and will increase, not decrease, emissions. Producing hydrogen by electrolysis holds promise but its utility is limited by the inefficiencies in the process. For most applications, directly using renewable electricity would be preferable. Even “green” hydrogen produced by electrolysis results in emissions of oxides of nitrogen (NOx), potent toxins that increase the risk of asthma and other acute illnesses.

Washingtonians need to know the details of these projects: How is the hydrogen produced, where and how will it be burned and what current high emissions processes will it replace?

Mark Vossler, Kirkland