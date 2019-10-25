Re: “What’s behind that new $75 car-tab fee” [Oct. 1, A1]:

I just opened the registration renewal notice on my 2005 Prius with 230,000 miles on it. State Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, D-Seattle, added hybrid owners to those paying a new $75 car-tab fee. That $75 a year increase on my car tabs is a serious financial hardship.

As a school paraeducator with a very small take-home salary, being charged exclusively to build new electric car charging stations shows just how out of touch with reality our Legislature can get. I cannot afford an electric car or plug-in hybrid. Why am I saddled with the costs of building charging stations for folks who can afford to buy one? What were they thinking? My hybrid runs strictly on gasoline, not electricity. Moves like this make activists like Tim Eyman look like practical people.

I encourage all hybrid owners to join me in fighting and getting this injustice repealed.

Mike Pelly, Olympia