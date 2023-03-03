Re: “Food insecurity persists in WA, just as emergency benefits expire” [Feb. 28, Northwest]:

Not only will food-insecure households be experiencing a “SNAP cliff” but food banks are experiencing their own “funding cliff.”

One thing not mentioned in this article is that the government funds that supported food banks for much of the pandemic (like Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds) have expired as well. So local food banks now have less purchasing power — not to mention how this is only made worse by high inflation.

The focus in the food bank I manage in Seattle and for many food banks that are a part of the Seattle Food Committee is on fresh, nutritious, culturally relevant produce, and so financial support is really what we need to sustain our ability to provide that for our community.

We need this support from both the community in the form of donations and from elected leaders by supporting bills like House Bill 1784.

Brian Sindel, Seattle, Polack Food Bank manager, Jewish Family Service, and executive team member, Seattle Food Committee