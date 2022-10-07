Re: “Seattle homelessness nonprofits struggle to hire, complicating plans to expand shelters and housing” [Sept. 7, Local News] and “Harrell wants to overrule own vote on human services wages in Seattle” [Oct. 3, Local News]:

Human service nonprofits in Seattle are struggling to provide vital services under difficult conditions. They are still facing increased need stemming from the effects of the pandemic, and they are working on complex, hard-to-solve social problems. As The Seattle Times has reported, nonprofits are severely affected by the labor shortage because they are chronically underfunded and less able to raise wages to match inflation. They need additional investment, not a limit to wage increases as is proposed in the mayor’s budget.

The nonprofit services that are threatened with underfunding are vital to our recovery from the effects of the pandemic. These organizations support people to thrive so they can make their best contributions to society. The city of Seattle should double down on its investment in this work — not only keep up with inflation but begin to close the pay gap between nonprofit and for-profit jobs.

Laura Pierce, executive director, Nonprofit Association of Washington