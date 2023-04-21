Re: “House China panel turns focus to plight of Uyghurs” [March 23, Nation & World]:

Congress has established a fund for Atrocities Prevention (a program of the State Department), but the amount is pathetic. For fiscal year 2023, Congress increased the Pentagon’s budget to $817 billion while allotting only $6 million (with an “m”) to the Atrocities Prevention fund. Now is the time for Congress to put our money where its mouth is about leading the world toward a more peaceful future.

April is Genocide Prevention and Awareness Month. It marks the anniversaries of the genocides in Rwanda and Cambodia, the siege of Sarajevo, and the beginning of the Armenian genocide. Yom Hashoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, fell on April 18. But the horrors of genocide are ongoing: “House China panel turns focus to plight of Uyghurs” includes the accounts of two Uyghur women testifying to a special House committee about the horrific things they saw and experienced as part of China’s atrocities against the Uyghur people.

If it is serious about making the world a safer, more humane place, Congress should increase the appropriation for Atrocities Prevention to at least $25 million for fiscal year 2024.

Leonard Bordeaux, Seattle