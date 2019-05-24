The time-honored concept of death with dignity suffered a serious setback when the Legislature approved “liquid cremation,” which allows the same procedure for disposing of family and friends that farmers use on dead animals. [“Washington becomes first state to make human composting legal,” A1, May 22.]
Be sure and check the labels on your lawn fertilizer. Your green grass may have been grown with the remains of your favorite relative.
Merle Hanley, Seattle
