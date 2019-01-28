Too many years later, Howard Schultz gives a perfect demonstration of how to apologize with his fingers crossed. He claims that he thought selling the Sonics to an out-of-town owner created the best chance for a new arena with all the leverage they would have.

Now, sincerity dripping off his new book, he sees that elected officials had other things on their minds, things other than bailing a billionaire out of a bad business deal.

This is the kind of logic and hubris that apparently make for a natural candidate for president of the United States of America.

Darryl Robbins, Seattle