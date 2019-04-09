It should surprise no one that the head of President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in Washington state pocketed half a million dollars to represent Cambodia, a repressive regime for which he provided a fig leaf of legitimacy by whitewashing electoral irregularities. Sen. Doug Ericksen learned from the master of conflicts of interest.

This is not a partisan matter. It should be a wake-up call to our state lawmakers to immediately write and prioritize legislation to prevent anyone on the payroll of a foreign government, be it friend or foe, from serving in elected or appointed office in Washington.

We should never have reason to question the loyalty of our public sector. Serving the people of our state should be the highest honor, not a conduit to the feeding trough of a foreign entity with suspicious motives. Furthermore, the federal government must do the same.

John Wright, Kenmore