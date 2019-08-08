I realize my opinion is not well received by my fishing buddies, but why don’t we leave king salmon alone for a couple of years? All of us, commercial and sports fishers alike. Then we could rejoice in their regeneration. And it would make our whale brothers and sisters happy.

It’s great to have a hunk of king salmon, but there’s nothing wrong with a nice piece of sockeye or coho on the plate.

And while we’re at it, why don’t we do like we did in the old days and watch those whales from the beach? Who ever gave us permission to invade their space like we do?

We’re screwing up royally, and we gotta stop.

Harpur Evoy, Bellingham