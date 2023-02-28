Re: “Is this the year WA ends single-family zoning?” [Feb. 24, Local News]:

Local planning commissions and city councils, not Olympia, should be making decisions across our state as to the appropriate housing types and related zoning decisions within their respective communities.

Throughout Washington cities and towns, there still should be areas for single-family neighborhoods as part of the overall housing mix within a given community. For many towns, it’s a cornerstone of their livability and community character. Having a mix of different types of housing provides people with residential choices and lifestyles. That should be a local decision by elected officials with citizen input, and should not be the purview of the state Legislature.

I urge opposition to House Bill 1110.

Keith B. Dunbar, Kirkland