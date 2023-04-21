Re: “WA Senate OKs assistance for homebuyers affected by racist covenants” [April 10, Local News] and “WA Senate passes bill allowing duplexes, fourplexes in single-family zones” [April 11, Local News]:

I was excited to read that the Washington state Senate passed its version of House Bill 1474. By restricting homeownership, racist covenants prevented families from the largest path to building wealth that they could pass down to their families. The money that HB 1474 allocates to these families will go a long way to help them catch up.

After the U.S. Supreme Court decided in Shelley v. Kraemer (1948) that prohibiting the sale of property based on race violated the equal protection of the Fourteenth Amendment, local jurisdictions used zoning to limit how many homes were available. Families with Black, Indigenous, and people of color couldn’t buy houses in the areas that were now open to them if there weren’t any houses to buy.

That is why we also need House Bill 1110 to become law. It also passed in the Washington Senate. According to a report by the Puget Sound Regional Council, HB 1110 will legalize over 2.3 million new homes.

HB 1474 will give the families that were wronged help purchasing new homes and HB 1110 will make sure the same families have something to buy.

Matthew Maddox, Edmonds