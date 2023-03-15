I found it interesting that nowhere in the article [“King County needs 17K new homes a year” March 3, Business] was there mention of the growth management boundary in east King County. The Growth Management Act dates back to the early 1990s. As a response to the GMA, King County set growth management boundaries outside cities to encourage urban density. Just outside Redmond city limits the zoning changed from one home per acre to one home per five acres seemingly overnight. Some parcels were zoned one home per 20 acres. Now small homes over 50 years old sit on large unused acreage. These parcels are less than 10 minutes from the Sound Transit terminal under construction in downtown Redmond. It’s literally time to look beyond city boundaries to address our region’s housing shortage.

Barbara Plovie, Redmond