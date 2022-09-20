Re: “Only one major city ranks higher than Seattle for remote work” [Sept. 15, Local News]:

In a recent FYI Guy column, it was reported that Seattle has almost more remote workers than any other U.S. city. The commercial vacancy rate remains high downtown.

Instead of trying to force employees to return to the office, perhaps we should use this opportunity to convert this commercial space into affordable residential housing. It seems like the answer to our prayers.

City government, commercial landlords and nonprofit housing organizations should work to make this happen.

Paul McDevitt, Port Ludlow