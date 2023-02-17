The editorial “Overdose deaths in shelters and supportive housing in King County demand scrutiny” [Feb. 12, Opinion] cites 21% of overdose deaths as occurring among people living unsheltered and 18% — virtually the same portion — as occurring among those living in permanent supportive housing. This underscores the problem of a “housing-first” approach to homelessness.

The evidence of the failure of housing-first initiatives is well-documented by those across the political spectrum, from the Pacific Research Institute on the right to author Michael Shellenberger on the left to social service organizations like The Union Gospel Mission.

Despite the evidence, Seattle, King County and the state of Washington — separately and in concert — are committed to housing first. Some people can benefit from simply being provided a safe place to live. Many, perhaps most, cannot, absent mandatory treatment of mental health and/or substance abuse problems. Converted hotel rooms and studio apartments prevent the very oversight needed for effective treatment.

How many more billions of dollars will be thrown into the housing-first hole before we stop digging?

Ross Elkin, Seattle