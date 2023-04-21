We were lucky to be able to buy a house 10 years ago. Our mortgage is lower than what most people pay in rent. I live in West Seattle, where I opened a coffee shop in 2016.

Small businesses are finding it difficult to find people to work in our shops. A lot of workers simply cannot afford to live here and pay more than 50% of their income for rent, nor do they want to bear the extra expense and time commitment of commuting. An employee of mine recently left the state because they couldn’t afford to live here anymore and another had to keep living in a bad situation because he couldn’t afford a place on his own.

Sky-high rents also dissuade potential renters from choosing to live in the apartment buildings around us that go for upward of $2,600. When folks have such high costs for housing, they have less disposable income to spend in coffee shops and other local businesses.

I’m disappointed lawmakers did nothing about rent gouging, but they still have a chance to pass House Bill 1628, which would provide a way to fund an increased supply of affordable housing.

Justin Krebs, Seattle