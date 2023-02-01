Re: “Inslee wants WA to borrow $4B to build housing and shelter. How would that work?” [Jan. 30, Local News]:

What took so long? We’ve been dealing with a homeless crisis for years.

Adding insult to injury, interest rates have skyrocketed over the past year or so. That means this solution will cost Washington taxpayers much more in debt service than if we had addressed the problem years ago.

When will we have state leadership that demonstrates more foresight and common sense?

Adam Fountain, Edmonds