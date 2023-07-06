Re: “Restore proposed mixed-use housing near Seattle stadiums” [July 5, Opinion]:

Incorporating workforce housing along with light industrial makes sense around the Stadium District.

I maintained an art studio in that area for more than 20 years. The area changed considerably with the arrival of both stadiums. Former industrial uses became restaurants, clubs, cannabis shops and some retail. The rest is light industrial. With the affordable housing crisis we face, this is an opportunity for Seattle to redevelop the area closest to the stadiums into workforce housing envisioned as a Makers’ District.

The city has allowed artist housing in industrial zones since the late 1980s, though there are few buildings dedicated to this use. This is an opportunity to protect our artist workforce and creatively respond to the housing crisis.

Ellen Sollod, Seattle