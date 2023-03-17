Re: “WA efforts to cap rent hikes, give tenants more notice fail in Olympia” [March 9, Local News]:

The inaction of Democrats on housing stability by allowing both House Bill 1388 and House Bill 1389 to die is a travesty. State Rep. Nicole Macri cannot blame Republicans when Democrats are the majority. The fear of long debates is not a reason to allow many elders and low-income people to become homeless and lose their investments in mobile homes.

Sean Flynn, executive director of the Rental Housing Association of Washington, said, “You’re artificially capping prices. You can tinker around the edges … but the underlying principle is the problem.”

The principle here is capitalism and that corporations are allowed to make a profit off housing — a social determinant of health. Studies have found a high rate of health care use, particularly emergency department and inpatient visits, among the homeless population.

Our Legislature wields its power to protect wealthy corporations over actual Washingtonians that live here.

Claire Richards, Ph.D., RN, Bainbridge Island