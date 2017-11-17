The U.S. House of Representatives passed tax reform bill HR-1. This legislation reduces taxes for the 1 percent and corporations significantly, while raising taxes and eliminating deductions for the rest of us. Many of us in the 99 percent are struggling to keep our heads above water. This bill puts a hose in our mouth.

We must tell those in Congress that we know they have the tools to stop this travesty. We must make it clear that we vote. We will be watching. And we will remember.

James Klinck, Rochester