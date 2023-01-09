Re: “After 4 days, 15 ballots and 1 dust-up, McCarthy wins bid for House speaker” [Jan. 7, A1]:

It needs to be pointed out that what happened in the House of Representatives is that a small, radical, alt-right minority (less than 5%) held the House, the government and the people of the United States hostage.

This minority resisted negotiating with the majority and insisted that all its demands be met before the government could continue to function. Minority rule is not how the Founding Fathers envisioned our democracy to function.

Rick Krause, Shoreline