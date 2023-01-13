Re: “House Speaker fight: Not what the Founding Fathers envisioned” [Jan. 10, Letters]:

A reader wrote in the letters section that 20 Republicans were holding “hostage” the entire government and that this isn’t how the Founders intended the system to work.

This is completely false. Every single Democrat also voted against Kevin McCarthy for speaker. Thus, it is not just a tiny 5% minority holding up government. It is a majority.

If the Democrats were truly concerned about the House not fulfilling its duties, or if they didn’t want to see the demands of the 20 holdouts get met, just a handful of them could have voted for McCarthy and ended the whole stalemate.

This matters, because if the Democrats try to blame the GOP for whatever may or may not happen with the debt limit later this year, they could have stopped it right here by voting for McCarthy before he gave in to the holdouts’ demands for control over the debt limit. If this truly, truly mattered to them, they would have. But, the majority ruled.

Dan Magill, Burien