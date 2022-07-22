Re: “WA hospitals facing ‘unsustainable’ financial losses, in danger of cutting services” [July 21, Local News]:

I worked in a hospital system until recently. The article rightfully mentions higher labor costs, longer stays, and low state and federal reimbursement. One thing that was not mentioned is the management of the funds received. There are significant inefficiencies in the system, such as an excess of middle managers and mismanagement of the medical practices that have been purchased by the hospital systems. Although hospital mergers were touted as cost-saving vehicles, consolidation eliminates competition and has been documented to have increased health care costs without changes in quality.

Many millions of dollars are spent by taxpayers for medical care and the funds need to be properly directed to patient care.

Jeffrey Frankel, M.D., Mercer Island