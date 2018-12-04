My hope for 2019 and beyond is that President Donald Trump will start acting like so many presidents before him, with decency, decorum and civility, and stop acting like a child and bullying people.

I would like to see him stop thinking of himself and think instead about all people regardless of the color of their skin or their race; the environment; greenhouse gas; and renewable resources.

After all, he is the leader, so he should act like a leader.

Gary Todd, Duvall