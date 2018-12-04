Share story

By
The Seattle Times

My hope for 2019 and beyond is that President Donald Trump will start acting like so many presidents before him, with decency, decorum and civility, and stop acting like a child and bullying people.

I would like to see him stop thinking of himself and think instead about all people regardless of the color of their skin or their race; the environment; greenhouse gas; and renewable resources.

After all, he is the leader, so he should act like a leader.

Gary Todd, Duvall

