Two recent pieces in The Seattle Times speak powerfully to the current climate call to action. “Climate Change is Killing Our Patients,” by Michael Soman and Mark Vossler, highlights the truth of this unfolding disaster with threats to our very bodies. And “Hybrid ferries, no more coal: Inslee has a ‘clean energy smart deal’ for the state” shows Gov. Jay Inslee’s pathway to a livable future.

Soman and Vossler are very clear in their call to leave fossil fuels in the ground. Gov. Inslee is very clear in his call to move to a clean-energy future, now. I feel empowerment rather than desolation when I hear these voices. And now it’s our job to speak loudly to our elected representatives, both state and federal, insisting that they work across the aisle, creating legislation that brings us the clean-energy economy we need, so that we do have a future.

Bobbie Morgan, Bainbridge Island