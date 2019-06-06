Thanks for your coverage of D-Day. My mother (a teenage civilian in Honolulu), father, grandfather, father-in-law and a recently departed friend all took part in WWII.

How do we restore greatness born from our great sacrifice then?

Express thanks for all our citizens’ work, no matter where, no matter if past or present, manual, white collar, farm work, office work, factory work, service to us, those who try to lead us and no matter the workers’ skin or religion.

Be generous to those less fortunate, our citizens too, since we still have much good fortune.

Recognize, no matter how you voted, that our president now views himself a dictator or king. For him, he alone got himself elected, whether or not Russia helped. His instinct gives no thanks to others but claims all credit to himself, and fires and humiliates those who disagree. This is the personality we fought on D-Day.

We can do a lot better for ourselves and our forebears, even in these unusual times.

Ken Christensen, Auburn