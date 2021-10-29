Re: “Agency’s vision for Seattle’s recovery starts downtown” [Oct. 26, A1]:

I hope for all of us that King County Regional Homelessness Authority CEO Mark Dones is successful. That said, it would seem that at least some of this success will involve working with existing partners that have been working with this population and have an understanding of what resources are available and what is needed.

One thing that is clear is that agencies have difficulty recruiting and retaining employees who provide direct service (which I would argue is a difficult job that doesn’t receive attention or accolades though they are well deserving of such). Instead of re-creating the wheel perhaps existing programs can be on the receiving end of new resources.

Also, as a taxpayer and fellow citizen concerned about what I see as the growing public health problem of homelessness, I would very much like to see projected metrics of success and subsequent quarterly reports.

Shana Cantoni, Seattle