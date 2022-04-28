Re: “More fallout from Seattle’s stumbles on homelessness” [April 27, Local News]:

Columnist Danny Westneat reports that Anne Martens, King County Regional Homelessness Authority senior director of external affairs and communications called tiny-house villages “shantytowns.”

I submit that little-house villages and shantytowns are not equivalent.

People have constructed shantytowns all over the world and historically have started on squatted land with no funds for utilities or maintenance. That said, some shantytowns have evolved to more prosperous housing, sometimes on their own, sometimes with support of the government and/or community.

In Seattle, little-house villages would have a much more auspicious beginning, and there would be an ongoing commitment to ensure they evolve to more prosperous housing.

Jane Howard, Seattle