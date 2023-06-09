As an ex-Seattle resident of 13 years and one who visits occasionally to see family, I am amazed at all the talk about wanting a streetcar line completed [“Hopes for a downtown Seattle streetcar find new life in Mayor Harrell,” May 30, Local News]. Where are the priorities with Seattle?

What is really needed if you have that kind of money is an executed plan of cleaning up the city, making us feel safer and getting those who are homeless off the streets to at least some central location where mental health and drug rehabilitation can take place so that they may get their lives back on track in some fashion.

It makes no sense to build more transportation lines if you can’t fill them with paying patrons who feel safe and want to come to downtown because of the beautiful streets. No city is perfect or without its problems, but I was in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, recently and sat outside, with a ton of restaurants downtown, having dinner al fresco — a vibrant place that feels safe. I did not seen one homeless person downtown or anyone trying to come up to us asking for money while sitting outside the restaurants — very refreshing.

Spend money solving the drug and homeless challenge not building more streetcars — yet.

John Hargarten, Richland