While driving south on Dexter Avenue, crossing Mercer Street about 10 a.m. on a recent Sunday, I saw a homeless tent city in the southwest quadrant of the intersection, in clear view of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation buildings. Quite a sight to see, while reading about Jeff Bezos’ adventures in space, at huge expense.
How can Seattle/King County be home to the two richest men in the world and a frightening number of homeless people? How can a booming city not be able to house all its residents? How can a proclaimed progressive area not be able to accommodate those in need?
What is our legacy?
Dennis Raymond, Seattle
