Re: “Seattle-area corporations, billionaires give $10M to address homelessness downtown” [Feb. 17, Local]: The wealthy and large corporations giving to a $10 million fund for the homeless is great. We certainly need money to help with this problem that only seems to get worse.

I am also impressed that formerly homeless people will be hired to help navigate the homeless out of this difficult situation. However, I also feel that the wealthy are not paying their fair share of taxes in this state nor on the federal level. In addition over the last 40 years, wages have not stayed up with productivity and the cost of housing due to outsourcing and wage suppression by business.

Many of these wealthy individuals and corporations pay little or nothing in taxes compared with their vast wealth. If they did, the states would have more money to direct to the homeless problem.

Cindy Cole, Bellingham