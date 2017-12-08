The article “$34M for homeless services awarded” exceedingly concerns me. The city of Seattle’s plan does not include the full funding applied for by the Urban Rest Stops. These are welcoming centers where people can do free laundry, take private showers, find job listings and apply for housing.
The city’s push toward a “housing-first” model is admirable but not realistic. Even if the city can create enough low-income housing for all of our currently homeless residents, placement into that housing takes time.
Most of us take our access to showers and laundry for granted. We have no reason to consider how our hygiene affects our ability to retain our employment. Homelessness does not equate to joblessness. The downtown Urban Rest Stop is open on weekends, and before and after standard working hours. This accommodates its many working clients. If Seattle does not meet its funding request, the Downtown Urban Rest Stop will lose both its evening and weekend hours.
I highly encourage the city of Seattle to support the Urban Rest Stops. By doing so, we support those waiting for housing, their employment, and their access to services that keep us all healthy.
Dina Guttmann, Seattle, downtown Urban Rest Stop volunteer
