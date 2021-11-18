Re: “In a Seattle school’s backyard, lessons on compassion and its limits” [Nov 14, Opinion]:

I was interested to read the column highlighting the ways homeless encampments affect communities beyond downtown Seattle. I would like to add that encampments affect those in the suburbs as well.

I live in a suburb of Mill Creek, 20 miles north of downtown Seattle and in an area many would assume is not impacted by encampments. That is not the case. Thirty-seven houses in my neighborhood share ownership of a greenbelt. We have an encampment in our greenbelt. On the other side of the greenbelt is a child care facility from which children could easily wander into the encampment.

My neighbors and I have been trying to identify compassionate solutions with the police, the city and human services providers. However, we are told that nothing can be done and that we, as untrained neighbors, need to address the situation. It is frustrating for everybody involved, and our suburban situation is not unique.

Our attempt to remove the encampment in a compassionate way that addresses public safety and humanity fell flat, and we don’t know what else to do. We and many others need concrete solutions. Who has them?

Samantha Brown, Mill Creek