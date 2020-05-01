Re: “Our homelessness crisis is urgent, tragic — and completely solvable” [April 24, Opinion]:

The authors, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Diane Yentel, propose a “Housing is a Human Right Act” taxing and spending $200 billion over 10 years in housing and homelessness services. No details are offered in this solution except block grants that help communities develop infrastructure that responds to the needs of people experiencing homelessness. The causes of homelessness are varied, from lack of two-parent families preparing their kids for responsibility and productivity to drug and alcohol addiction to education failures.

David Brooks, in his column on “inequality” [“Who is driving inequality? You are,” April 23, Opinion ], points out that the neighborhood is the unit of change, social mobility rises village by village and that the people of the community have to be in charge. He argues that “local control does the trick.” He suggests that spending money on preschool, apprenticeships and other human-capital programs really work.

Just taxing the higher-income folk and spending it who knows how, as Jayapal and Yentel suggest, is destined for failure. It also weakens the market-based economic system of risk and reward that guarantees innovation and preserves freedom.

John E. Woodbery, Monroe