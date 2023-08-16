Re: “Even Seattle leaders don’t know where to turn for homeless help” [Aug. 12, Local News]:

My takeaway from Danny Westneat’s column is: The days of the week do not matter to those in distress.

People who are homeless or unhoused or in distress don’t differentiate a Wednesday from a Sunday. It is shortsighted, cheap and callous not to have a human being answering phones and providing services at a critical public service such as the Fire Department’s Health One on a Sunday. Former Seattle City Councilmember Sally Bagshaw — wonderful human being that she is — had the wherewithal, through her connections, to finally track someone down to help a homeless man in distress named Alvin.

If there had been an agency staffed with a human being who could take the call and coordinate the care, many others would have.

Tom Moore, Seattle