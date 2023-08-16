By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Even Seattle leaders don’t know where to turn for homeless help” [Aug. 12, Local News]:

My takeaway from Danny Westneat’s column is: The days of the week do not matter to those in distress.

People who are homeless or unhoused or in distress don’t differentiate a Wednesday from a Sunday. It is shortsighted, cheap and callous not to have a human being answering phones and providing services at a critical public service such as the Fire Department’s Health One on a Sunday. Former Seattle City Councilmember Sally Bagshaw — wonderful human being that she is — had the wherewithal, through her connections, to finally track someone down to help a homeless man in distress named Alvin.

If there had been an agency staffed with a human being who could take the call and coordinate the care, many others would have.

Tom Moore, Seattle

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories