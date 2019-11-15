Re: “Regional response to homelessness is too important to rush” [Nov. 5, Opinion]

The Seattle Times editorial board cautioned against a “rush” toward a solution on addressing homelessness in the region. I’d caution against further process delays when a comprehensive solution is ready right now — a consolidation effort that will better serve families, veterans, senior citizens and neighbors who are living without shelter every night.

This plan is the result of years of work; included input from diverse stakeholders, including people experiencing homelessness; and is built on proven solutions that The Times has been covering. Good solutions to homelessness won’t change depending on who is in office, but our process-heavy Seattle can stop a good idea in its tracks. Every day we delay means more people ending up on the streets without the support they need. Our current system cannot handle the current inflow and needs of our neighbors experiencing homelessness, and we know that this is a necessary first step to solve it.

An estimated 11,000 people in our community without a home is an emergency — one that requires us to get to work now.

D’Artagnan Caliman, executive director, Building Changes, Seattle