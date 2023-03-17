Re: “Regional Homelessness Authority plan spurns low-cost solutions, fails our most vulnerable” [March 10, Opinion]:

The fact that the King County Regional Homelessness Authority’s plan is financially unrealistic is compounded by its lack of including more realistic emergency housing that is needed immediately and is less costly — housing like tiny houses and emergency shelters. Tiny houses are the favored alternative according to surveys of homeless people, yet there is nothing budgeted for them in the KCRHA five-year plan. Why?

I am a member of a church that has supported a Seattle Housing and Resource Effort (SHARE) shelter for many years. The KCRHA is ignoring a valuable resource by not reaching out to the religious community. Why?

It appears to be building its own little fiefdom (bureaucracy) to compete with King County and Seattle Housing Authorities, other nonprofit housing developers and the new Initiative 135 approved “social housing” developer to create permanent housing for our unhoused neighbors. Why isn’t its plan focused on the immediate needs of the unhoused and dealing with the underlying causes of homelessness?

Alice Woldt, Seattle