Many thanks for the article “Three years into a state of emergency, what we’ve learned about homelessness” for shedding light on how much money is being spent; how the number of homeless continues to worsen despite more millions thrown at it; and how slow and ineffective Seattle’s measures are.

King County and Tacoma seem to be doing better. The article and the Project Homeless series are detailed and thorough, and deserve City Hall’s attention — and prompt action.

Richard Page, Seattle