“Coronavirus pushed Seattle to treat homelessness differently. Will those changes last?” [May 3, Project Homeless]:

Greater than the fear engendered by exposure to the coronavirus, we are facing our society’s unwillingness to address growing economic inequality.

It has taken an extreme crisis for local government to take action that has long been in its grasp. We cannot ask if we can afford to continue housing people without homes and incomes. Rather, we must ask what we can do to prevent growing homelessness in the face of extreme unemployment and to keep people housed in the meantime.

Local investments in small businesses, worker training, community infrastructure and child care will complement a housing stability and assurance program by building individual and family capacity. Turning our backs on those disproportionately affected by the virus will not. Instead, it will propel us into a futuristic sci-fi world where people with means protect themselves against the rising anger of people who are left out of the benefits of society.

Clearly, individual financial distress has not been created by individual choices. Rather these conditions are the result of hundreds of years of social policy and constraints. These can be corrected as we emerge from extreme social distancing. Not business as usual, but community supporting and uplifting everyone.

Janis Avery, Seattle