Re: “Homeless camp removal outside Seattle City Hall draws strong, divided reactions” [March 9, Local News]:

I applaud Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s move to clear tent camps, which are a threat to public health and safety, not least to the people who live in them.

The biggest single factor in the city’s homeless problem and the spike in crime is drug addiction, and homeless camps are fertile grounds for the sale and use of drugs. In turn, drug dealing leads to theft, assault and — as we’ve recently seen — homicide. Drug use is also a factor in many of the mental-health issues we observe every day on the streets, including vandalism.

We shouldn’t throw every person who is addicted in jail and throw away the key. But arrest and detention for lower-level crimes provides a great opportunity for engagement with those who are addicted to drugs and have mental illness. Drug-abuse treatment frequently doesn’t work the first time, but the choice of jail or secure rehab will cause many to reconsider their life choices.

All this requires greater financial investment: In drug-rehabilitation services, mental-health treatment facilities, and, very important, about 500 more Seattle Police officers.

Phillip Johnson, Seattle