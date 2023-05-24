Re: “Renew regional commitment to preventing homelessness” [May 23, Opinion]:

The leaders of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle and the Raikes Foundation penned an Op-Ed regarding regional commitment to homelessness. But it’s a bit bewildering they did not mention how much has been spent in the last two years to resolve 14 encampments, move nearly 300 individuals, help an additional 100 people into permanent housing and assist 1,400 households have long-term leases.

More transparency would be beneficial.

Jess Gobel, Shoreline