Re: “The effort to end downtown Seattle homelessness ended — now what?” [Oct. 1, Opinion]:

After reading the editorial, I realized an important component has been missing and likely would make all the efforts and resources much more effective. A business model of development and operation is needed.

I am a counselor working daily with those who are homeless and all their health and social issues, including safe and secure housing. I am not a business person. I am a licensed substance use counselor and Master of Social Work graduate. However, I have watched continually over the years as we have unsuccessfully utilized the immense amount of money put into the problem.

I was at the University of Washington Foster School of Business recently presenting on our nonprofit whole-person recovery program, which has been remarkably successful, and realized that one of the major missing components in our homelessness effort is a lack of a business model. I agree with the Downtown Seattle Association, quoted in the editorial: “Partnership for Zero was the right approach that was executed in all the wrong ways.”

I believe this approach run by a business model with experienced business leaders would bring about successful efforts. An example of this was shown in the recent article “Nonprofit pushes the limits on how much can fit under one roof” [Sept. 28, Local News].

Peter Moote, Seattle