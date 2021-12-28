We’re seeing some slow progress toward helping unhoused people find safe places to live. What I’ve never seen mentioned are efforts, once a person has an address, to help them find paid work.

Programs like King County’s supported employment for job candidates with developmental disabilities should be emphasized. With our current labor shortage and increasing wages, there may be hope for many to become financially independent and not only survive but excel.

This is not a pipe dream but rather a real possibility for some if the investment were made.

Frank Jose, Seattle